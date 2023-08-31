New York Jets Name Dime Community Bank Official Private Banking Partner

HAUPPAUGE N.Y., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Jets and Dime Community Bank, a respected financial institution that contributes to the success of businesses and individuals across New York, have announced a multi-year partnership. The agreement gives Dime Community Bank the exclusive designation of “Official Private Banking Partner of the New York Jets”.



“These two brands share a similar passion for Jets Football and a reputation for serving the community of New York,” said Jeff Fernandez, the Jets Vice President of Business Development + Ventures. “We are excited for the collaboration of these two well-respected organizations to help create a foundation of partnership for years to come.”

Highlights of this partnership include presenting partnership of SNY’s Jets Game Plan, airing every Thursday night throughout the season, presenting partnership of the Jets Fifth Quarter Show on ESPN NY 98.7 following every New York Jets game, Commissioner’s Club suite allowing Dime to host its clientele during home games, and stadium signage throughout MetLife Stadium during all Jets home games.

“We are excited to announce Dime Community Bank’s official designation as the Private Banking partner of the New York Jets. We firmly believe that through this relationship, we will not only strengthen the bond between our organizations but also amplify our shared commitment to the local community. As a bank deeply ingrained in the fabric of New York, we recognize the opportunity this partnership presents to make a positive impact,” said Stuart Lubow, President and CEO of Dime Community Bank.

Dime Community Bank has a customer base comprised of commercial clients, small business owners and consumers who are embedded in the New York metropolitan area. The Bank is well known for having a roster of experienced commercial bankers and giving clients access to local decision makers.

About Dime Community Bank

Headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, Dime Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dime Community Bancshares (“Dime”) (NASDAQ: DCOM), has over $13.8 Billion in assets and operates 60 convenient locations from Montauk to Manhattan. Dime is committed to providing exceptional service, the latest in technology and an experienced, dedicated team to help customers achieve their financial goals. The Bank has a full range of products and services for businesses and consumers, including title insurance services offered by Dime Abstract and financial planning and investment consultation from Dime Financial Services Inc. For over 100 years, Dime has supported New York communities through programs and initiatives that promote local business, education, healthcare, social services, and the arts. For more information, please visit dime.com.

About the New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today’s league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.com.



