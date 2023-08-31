Third Veterinary Big Data Stakeholder Forum, Amsterdam, from 23/11/2023 to 23/11/2023

The European Medicines Agency and the EU Veterinary Big Data Hub have scheduled the third edition of the Veterinary Big Data Stakeholder Forum for 23 November 2023.

Oriented at representatives from regulators, veterinary pharmaceutical industry, academia, consumers and animal health practitioners, the event aims to:

report on the EU Veterinary Data Hub activities and the HMA/EMA Veterinary Big Data workplan;

resume the discussion on the identified use cases, collect inputs, and learn from existing experiences from stakeholders’ experts;

open the floor to discuss upcoming challenges and future needs of big data in the veterinary regulatory domain.

Registered participants will be able to ask questions to a multi-stakeholder panel representing the views of regulators, industry, academia, and EMA.