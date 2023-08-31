Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,844 in the last 365 days.

Third Veterinary Big Data Stakeholder Forum, Amsterdam, from 23/11/2023 to 23/11/2023

The European Medicines Agency and the EU Veterinary Big Data Hub have scheduled the third edition of the Veterinary Big Data Stakeholder Forum for 23 November 2023.
Oriented at representatives from regulators, veterinary pharmaceutical industry, academia, consumers and animal health practitioners, the event aims to:

  • report on the EU Veterinary Data Hub activities and the HMA/EMA Veterinary Big Data workplan; 
  • resume the discussion on the identified use cases, collect inputs, and learn from existing experiences from stakeholders’ experts;
  • open the floor to discuss upcoming challenges and future needs of big data in the veterinary regulatory domain.

Registered participants will be able to ask questions to a multi-stakeholder panel representing the views of regulators, industry, academia, and EMA.

You just read:

Third Veterinary Big Data Stakeholder Forum, Amsterdam, from 23/11/2023 to 23/11/2023

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more