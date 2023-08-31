Expert Podcast: Protection Against Harmful Wildfire Smoke - Listen Now! Hear from Camfil Air Filtration Experts.

Jon Holmes, popularly known as "The Filter Guy," brings over a decade of experience with Camfil and shares his insights into energy reduction and sustainability solutions.

Riverdale, NJ, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the face of escalating wildfires and their detrimental impact on air quality, let's talk clean air! Camfil presents an expert podcast episode that delves into the critical issue of "Protection Against Harmful Wildfire Smoke." Join us as we bring you valuable insights from leading clean air specialists, Jennifer Webb and Jon Holmes, offering comprehensive strategies to safeguard your health and indoor air quality.







Listen to the podcast now: Protection Against Harmful Wildfire Smoke - Episode 36

Climate change is fueling longer and more vicious wildfires across Canada, the U.S., and other parts of the world. As landscapes are destroyed, harmful smoke from these fires spreads over vast distances, posing severe risks to public health. The podcast episode features Jennifer Webb, Camfil's Molecular Filtration Segment Manager for Western U.S. and Mexico, who shares her technical expertise in molecular filtration solutions across various industries and applications.

"Climate change has intensified the impact of wildfires, leading to longer droughts and rising temperatures. Even a small fire can now cause significant damage," warns Jennifer Webb.

Jon Holmes, popularly known as "The Filter Guy," brings over a decade of experience with Camfil and shares his insights into energy reduction and sustainability solutions.

The podcast episode covers crucial topics, including:

The worrisome impact of climate change on wildfires

Understanding damaging particles in wildfire smoke, such as PM 2.5

The significance of the Air Quality Index (AQI) in assessing air pollution levels

Measures to protect yourself and maintain better indoor air quality during wildfire seasons

The importance of education on AQI and IAQ to combat harmful pollutants

"We've seen the alarming health risks associated with wildfire smoke exposure. Implementing clean air solutions is vital to safeguarding public health," emphasizes Jon Holmes.

As part of Camfil's Chief Airgonomics Officer (CAO) initiative, this expert podcast episode advocates for access to clean and healthy indoor air. The CAO initiative aims to create a global movement for clean air, aligning with Camfil's mission to protect people, processes, and the environment.

Join the clean air movement and listen to the podcast now: Protection Against Harmful Wildfire Smoke - Episode 36

For more information about Camfil and their clean air solutions, please visit Camfil's Website.

About Camfil:

Camfil is a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, leveraging 60 years of expertise in clean air technology. Their mission is to provide access to clean and healthy indoor air for all, safeguarding people and the environment.

For media inquiries, please contact: lynne.laake@camfil.com

