Pool Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference

COVINGTON, La., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Peter D. Arvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Melanie M. Hart, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Jefferies Industrials Conference at The Marriott Marquis in New York City, NY. They will be giving a presentation on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 9:30 AM Eastern Time. The presentation materials used during the conference will be posted on the Investor Relations section of POOLCORP’s website.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 430 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

