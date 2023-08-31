Larimar Therapeutics to Present at the Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a panel discussion and 1x1 investor meetings at the Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference, taking place in Boston, MA from September 5 - 7, 2023.



Details on the panel discussion can be found below.

Title: Rare Neurological Diseases

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 8:50 – 9:35 AM ET

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:

Michael Celano

Chief Financial Officer

mcelano@larimartx.com

(484) 414-2715