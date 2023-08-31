Larimar Therapeutics to Present at the Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference
BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a panel discussion and 1x1 investor meetings at the Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference, taking place in Boston, MA from September 5 - 7, 2023.
Details on the panel discussion can be found below.
Title: Rare Neurological Diseases
Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Time: 8:50 – 9:35 AM ET
About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.
