Notebusters Donates Beginner Piano Note-Reading Workbooks to Little Free Libraries in Southern California
Notebusters, a leading provider of sight-reading education resources, is proud to announce its donation of beginner piano note-reading workbooks to multiple Little Free Library locations across Southern California. This initiative aims to promote musical literacy and accessibility for budding musicians of all ages.
Increasing Musical Literacy & Accessibility Through Community Involvement:
Founded by an experienced music teacher and accomplished pianist, Notebusters is on a mission to enhance music education and empower aspiring musicians. With the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to learn music, Notebusters is taking a proactive step by contributing to Little Free Library.
The donated Beginner Piano workbooks will be distributed to Little Free Libraries in various neighborhoods throughout Southern California over the next few weeks. These workbooks offer engaging note-reading exercises that are specifically tailored to beginners learning the piano. Designed to improve sight-reading skills, the workbooks are an excellent resource for individuals starting their musical journey.
Affordable Learning Materials for a Diverse Range of Instruments & Skill Levels:
Notebusters provides a comprehensive range of note-reading workbooks, catering to students learning the guitar, violin, and more. All Notebusters workbooks are carefully crafted to accommodate various instruments and skill levels, ensuring that aspiring musicians have the tools they need to succeed.
As part of their commitment to music accessibility, Notebusters is offering all Beginner note-reading workbooks at a special introductory price of $7.95 on Amazon. This initiative aims to make high-quality music education materials affordable and accessible to a wide range of learners.
About Notebusters:
Notebusters was created by a music teacher who was frustrated with the lack of note-reading exercises in typical music theory books. Without properly learning how to sight-read, students can stagnate and lose motivation. Notebusters bridges this gap by providing months of note-reading exercises to ensure music students can quickly and accurately identify notes.
To browse music workbooks visit the Notebusters Amazon Store or learn more at https://notebusters.net/.
Lyra Alexander
Top Clef Publishing
hello@notebusters.net
