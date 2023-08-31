2023-41 EZEQUIEL ZAYAS, CONVICTED OF KILLING OCCC CELLMATE, SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON

HONOLULU – Circuit Court Judge Rowena A. Somerville today sentenced Ezequiel Zayas to 40 years in prison arising from four convictions, including one for manslaughter for the August 30, 2020 killing of his cellmate, Vance Grace (62 years old), at Oʻahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC).

Judge Somerville sentenced Zayas on four separate criminal dockets for four separate crimes. In 1CPC-22-1182, Zayas was sentenced to 20 years prison for Manslaughter. In 1CPC-19-1369, Zayas was sentenced to 10 years prison for Burglary in the First Degree. In 1CPC-19-1495, Zayas was sentenced to five years in prison for Burglary in the Second Degree. In 1CPC-20-1039, Zayas was sentenced to five years in prison for Assault in the Second Degree. All terms of imprisonment will run consecutive to each other, for a total of 40 years.

The Manslaughter case was handled by the Department of the Attorney General. The Burglary and Assault cases were handled by the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Today’s sentencing comes exactly three years to the day of Zayas’s fatal, unprovoked attack on Grace.

“We are grateful that Judge Somerville agreed that Zayas deserves the maximum sentence,” said Deputy Attorney General Adrian Dhakhwa, who handled the Manslaughter prosecution. “Each of his victims deserve their own measure of justice. Today’s sentence reflects that and protects the public for a significant period of time.”

