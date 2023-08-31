Missouri’s InverXion Vodka Scores 89 Points & Wins Silver at USA Spirits Ratings
Missouri’s InverXion Vodka has scored 89 points and has won a Silver Medal at the USA Spirits Ratings.
Our long fermentation process creates an incredibly smooth finish”DEFIANCE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri’s InverXion Vodka has scored 89 points and has won a Silver Medal at the USA Spirits Ratings.
— Mark Sutherland, CEO
The USA Spirits Ratings looks to recognize, reward and help promote spirits brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific spirits drinker. Spirits are judged on quality, value and presentation.
InverXion Vodka is a 100-percent sweetcorn vodka, handcrafted in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands using all-natural, limestone-filtered water. InverXion utilizes long-fermentation for smoothness and is distilled 8-times in hand-forged Missouri copper stills and then finished using vacuum inverted distillation. InverXion is proofed down using the same limestone-filtered mineral water giving it a unique character that captures the essence of Missouri’s Ozark Highlands.
“InverXion Vodka is a premium, 8-times distilled vodka born using all-natural, limestone-filtered water from Missouri’s Ozark Highlands,” Mark Sutherland, CEO of Stone Ledge Spirits Company and co-founder of InverXion Vodka, said. “Our long fermentation process creates an incredibly smooth finish, and the limestone-filtered mineral water adds a delicious taste giving our vodka a uniqueness in the marketplace.”
“InverXion is not only a high-quality premium vodka, but it is also a brand that embraces adventure and the outdoors,” Sutherland said. “It is designed for those who believe that adventure favors the bold, and our name is a tribute to our distilling process, and to the adventurers and innovators who redefine what is possible and push the edge in everything they do.”
You can learn more, and enter to win in a nationwide contest, at InverXionVodka.com. InverXion Vodka is available in Missouri, Florida, New York and New Jersey.
