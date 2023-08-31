Headley-Whitney Museum Opens 100th Birthday Celebration of Artist Henry Faulkner
Exclusive ‘eccentric rebel artist’ exhibit at Georgetown’s Fine Art Editions Gallery
During his prolific career spanning three decades, Faulkner created over 5,000 works of art, recognized and regarded for their spontaneity, use of light, vibrant color and joyful themes.”GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hockensmith Fine Art Editions Gallery & Press announces the Henry Faulkner Exhibition at the Headley-Whitney Museum in Lexington, September 8 to November 12, in celebration and honor of the 100th birthday of legendary artist, Henry Faulkner. The exhibition’s opening will be preceded on Thursday, Sept. 7, by the premiere of the 30-minute documentary, “Henry Faulkner: Poetry in Paint,” at Lexington’s Kentucky Theatre.
“During his prolific career spanning three decades, Faulkner created over 5,000 works of art, recognized and regarded for their spontaneity, use of light, vibrant color and joyful themes,” said John Stephen Hockensmith, photographer and owner of the Hockensmith Fine Art Editions Gallery & Press. “We honor Henry Faulkner and his unique gift of imagination, irresistible personality and his life’s work.”
The documentary, about the life and art of Faulkner and narrated by bestselling Kentucky author, Silas House, was created by the Headley-Whitney Museum in collaboration with FBN Motion Pictures. Following the premiere, it will be available for viewing at the museum during the Faulkner exhibit. The comprehensive retrospective at the museum features 100 Faulkner paintings and drawings, on loan from private collections.
Hockensmith Fine Art Editions Gallery & Press is the broker of Faulker’s original paintings and sketches as well as the exclusive giclée printmaking house of all his works per the Henry Faulkner Estate. As one of Faulkner’s friends in the art world, Hockensmith and Fine Art Editions, together with sponsor First Southern National Bank of Lexington, created The Gift of Color, the definite collector’s anthology of the artist’s life stories, poems, sketches and paintings.
The gallery will also host events in Georgetown in celebration of Faulkner’s 100th birthday. Currently underway through January 9, 2024, is Centennial Jubilee. Visitors to the Georgetown gallery will find exclusive Faulkner giclée print originals, giclée limited art editions, books and other items relating to the artist on exhibit and for sale, including The Gift of Color, winner of the Benjamin Franklin Award, one of the highest national honors in independent publishing.
During the Centennial Jubilee, the gallery will take part in Georgetown’s 42nd Annual Festival of the Horse, September 7-10, and host the American Academy of Equine Art Show, October 14 through January 12.
“Each of these events celebrates the boundless creativity of Henry Faulkner—the artist and the poet—who was born in southcentral Kentucky and known as an eccentric rebel and bohemian,” said Hockensmith. “This exhibition of 150 Faulkner originals is not just for those who are familiar with Faulkner’s legacy but serves as a brilliant introduction for those who are just getting acquainted with the artistry of his mid-century magic.”
For more information about each of these exhibitions and events, contact Hockensmith Fine Art Editions Gallery & Press at 502-863-2299 or visit the gallery’s Henry Faulkner Facebook page for more details and updates.
ABOUT Hockensmith Fine Art Editions Gallery & Press | This Georgetown gallery is owned by John Stephen Hockensmith, one of the premier equine photographers in the United States. The gallery exhibits Hockensmith’s work as well as works by Henry Faulkner and other Kentucky artists. Additionally, the gallery offers services from framing and professional photography to custom art and print making, including giclée printing, murals and installations and photo restoration. www.facebook.com/finearteditions
