InverXion Vodka and Stowloch “Ozark Highlands” Whiskey Available in Florida

Invert Your Vodka with InverXion! Adventure Favors the Bold! Stowloch Whiskey is proudly made in Missouri's Ozark Highlands

Stone Ledge Spirits Company has expanded n to Florida with InverXion Vodka and Stowloch Whiskey.

Consumers can already find InverXion Vodka at all ABC Fine Wine and Spirits locations across the Sunshine State” — Mark Sutherland, CEO

DEFIANCE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Stone Ledge Spirits Company, located in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands, announced today their expansion to Florida with their InverXion Vodka and Stowloch Whiskey “InverXion Vodka is a premium, 8-times distilled vodka and Stowloch Whiskey is one of the first Ozark Highlands whiskies to be released,” Mark Sutherland, CEO of Stone Ledge Spirits Company, said. “We are thrilled that our exclusive retail partner for InverXion Vodka in Florida is ABC Fine Wine and Spirits. InverXion is also available to bars and restaurants across the state via our distributor LibDib. Stowloch Whiskey is available to all licensed outlets across Florida.”InverXion Vodka is a 100-percent sweetcorn vodka, handcrafted in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands using all-natural, limestone-filtered water. InverXion utilizes long-fermentation for smoothness and is distilled 8-times in hand-forged Missouri copper stills and then finished using vacuum inverted distillation. InverXion is proofed down using the same limestone-filtered mineral water giving it a unique character that captures the essence of Missouri’s Ozark Highlands.Stowloch Whiskey is mashed, fermented, distilled, aged and bottled in the Ozark Highlands region, aged at least 4 years in made-in-Missouri barrels, and uses natural or untreated water that does not contain chlorine or fluoride.“InverXion Vodka is not only a high-quality premium vodka, but it is also a brand that embraces adventure and the outdoors,” Sutherland said. “It is designed for those who believe that adventure favors the bold, and our name is a tribute to our distilling process, and to the adventurers and innovators who redefine what is possible and push the edge in everything they do.”“The recipe for Stowloch Whiskey is actually a recipe brought to America in 1761,” Sutherland said. “Our process uses only heirloom, non-GMO grain and long fermentation and we are committed to quality and sustainability from ground to glass. You will find that commitment in every bottle of Stowloch.”InverXion Vodka and Stowloch Whiskey can be ordered online by licensed outlets at stoneledgedistillery.com/order-spirits . Consumers can already find InverXion Vodka at all ABC Fine Wine and Spirits locations across the Sunshine State.About Stone Ledge Spirits CompanyStone Ledge Spirits Company is headquartered in Missouri. Its production facility is in the Ozark Highlands, allowing the company to utilize the naturally filtered water due to the limestone foundation of the region, along with high-quality Missouri barrels, and a 200-year legacy of Ozark Highlands distilling. Learn more at www.stoneledgedistillery.com