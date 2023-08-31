DHEC Reopens Shellfish Harvesting Locations from Hilton Head Island North to Edisto Island

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Aug. 31, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reopening immediately the shellfish harvesting beds from Hilton Head Island in Beaufort County north to Edisto Island in Charleston that were closed yesterday due to Hurricane Idalia.

"With the hurricane warnings expired and the areas impacted not exceeding rainfall closure limits, these areas are now reopened,” said Mike Marshall, Manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section.

For more information on shellfish harvesting in your area, please visit scdhec.gov/shellfish or contact your local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office.

###

