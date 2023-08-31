Crop Report for the Period of August 22 to 28, 2023

CANADA, August 31 - Released on August 31, 2023

Producers are in the full swing of harvest with thirty-three per cent of the crop off, up from 21 per cent last week and ahead of the five-year average of 23 per cent and the 10-year average of 20 per cent.

The southwest has crossed the half-way point this week and is now 60 per cent complete harvest. The west-central is close to the half-way point, with 39 per cent of crop off for the year. With some moisture moving into the area this week, the northwest had to pause combining for a few days and is now eight per cent complete.

All crop types are starting to reach maturity in the province, allowing producers to make progress in all crops this week. Fall cereals are nearing completion, with 96 per cent of fall rye and 89 per cent of winter wheat in the bin for the year. Lentils and field peas are leading the way in spring seeded crops, with 80 per cent of each crop harvested. Mustard made significant progress this week, with 55 per cent of the crop harvested, ahead of other oilseeds including canola (10 per cent) and flax (seven per cent). Producers are currently focusing on getting their spring cereals harvested and have 48 per cent of durum, 46 per cent of barley, 26 per cent of spring wheat and 19 per cent of oats harvested. Sixty per cent of triticale is harvested, with 56 per cent being used for feed.

The east side of the province generally received moisture this week, with the Bankend area receiving 50 mm and the Tisdale area receiving 34 mm. Cropland topsoil moisture ratings are improving as recent rains seep into the ground. Currently, cropland is 32 per cent adequate for moisture, 43 per cent short and 24 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land is 22 per cent adequate for moisture, 49 per cent short and 29 per cent very short.

Crop damage this week includes environmental damage such as hail, wind, drought and localized flooding. Damage from grasshoppers and gophers continues to persist. Geese have returned to the northern fields and are causing damage to crops. Producers are busy combining, desiccating and marketing grain. Others are marketing cattle, hauling water and feed. Some producers have started to move cattle home for the winter. If producers have questions about feed, they are encouraged to call their local regional specialist.

Harvest is a very busy and stressful time for producers. They are reminded to take safety precautions in all the work they do. This includes having fire mitigation resources at the ready and taking precautions when working around powerlines. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442. The public is reminded to take extra caution, time and space when encountering machinery on the roads.

