Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,799 in the last 365 days.

Sustainable No Sew Leather Handbags – Proudly Made in New York announced by AEHEE NEW YORK

Crossbody leather bag in Cashew color

Crossbody leather bag in Cashew color

AEHEE, an avant-garde in the world of eco-conscious fashion, is excited to introduce its inaugural masterpiece – the No Sew, Vegetable-Tanned Leather Handbag.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative No Sew Technique Meets Luxurious Vegetable Tanned Leather

Experience the innovation of No Sew Technique combined with the timeless appeal of vegetable-tanned leather. This unique blend results in a handbag that is not only fashion-forward but also environmentally conscious, minimizing waste and maximizing artistry. By making a leather bag without a sewing machine and adapting the ancient method of hand-making and riveting, AEHEE NEW YORK can create a bag that reduces electricity consumption and minimizes carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Crafted in the Heart of New York

Proudly bearing the "Made in New York" mark, AEHEE’s handbags capture the essence of the city's dynamic spirit. Every hand stitch and detail reflects local artisans' dedication, who infuse their creative essence into each piece. By choosing AEHEE’s handbags, customers not only embrace sustainable fashion but also support the artisans who are the backbone of the local community.

A Harmonious Blend of Elegance and Responsibility

"Our No Sew Technique, Vegetable-Tanned Leather Handbag celebrates the perfect marriage of innovation and responsibility," says Juliane, the visionary behind AEHEE NEW YORK. "We invite you to make a statement with a handbag that resonates with luxury, innovation, and a commitment to the planet.

Availability and Further Details

AEHEE NEW YORK’s inaugural collections will launch on September 13, 2023. Exclusive pre-orders will be available at www.aeheeny.com the first week of September. For more information, please visit the online newsroom to view the full press kit.

About AEHEE NEW YORK:

AEHEE NEW YORK is a trailblazing brand dedicated to crafting eco-friendly leather handbags and accessories. Rooted in New York's artistic spirit, AEHEE is redefining fashion by merging innovation with sustainability.

###

Juliane Hah
AEHEE NEW YORK
+1 213-703-9838
info@aeheeny.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Riveting and Hand stitching

You just read:

Sustainable No Sew Leather Handbags – Proudly Made in New York announced by AEHEE NEW YORK

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more