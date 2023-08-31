Proton Capital Announces Strategic Alliance Agreement With PharmaChoice Canada Inc.

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROTON CAPITAL CORP. (“Proton”) (PTN.P-TSX-V), further to its news releases dated April 20, 2023 and July 26, 2023 in relation to the signing of a Letter of Intent dated April 20, 2023 with PharmaChoice Canada Inc., and the potential qualifying transaction of Proton (“Qualifying Transaction”), Proton is pleased to report that the definitive agreements in relation to a strategic alliance (“Strategic Alliance Agreement”) with PharmaChoice Canada Inc. have been executed. In addition, the Strategic Alliance Agreement includes, but is not limited to, the following schedules which have been executed but are being held in escrow until the completion of the Qualifying Transaction: a license agreement (“License Agreement”), a right-of-first-refusal agreement (“ROFR”) and a master membership agreement (“Master Membership Agreement”).



Under to the terms of the License Agreement, PharmaChoice Canada Inc. has granted Proton the right to use the names “PharmaChoice”, “PharmaChoix”, “Rx PharmaChoice”, “Advice for Life” and “Rx Health Med”, together with other such names as PharmaChoice Canada Inc. may operate in the future; under the terms of the ROFR, Proton receives a right-of-first-refusal to acquire PharmaChoice Canada Inc. bannered pharmacies under certain conditions applicable to such ROFRs as pharmacies come to market in the normal course of business; and under the terms of the Master Membership Agreement, all pharmacies acquired by Proton shall be required to: i) remain a PharmaChoice Canada Inc. banner pharmacy, if such is the case at the time of acquisition; ii) if not a PharmaChoice Canada Inc. bannered pharmacy at acquisition by Proton, such acquired pharmacy must be transitioned to a PharmaChoice Canada Inc. bannered name, and iii) all Proton acquisitions must source their pharmaceutical supplies through PharmaChoice Canada Inc. distribution agreements with its suppliers.

Alan Simpson, CEO of Proton stated, “We are excited about our strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada Inc. and our entry into the pharmacy business upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction. The strategic alliance gives all PharmaChoice Canada Inc. members a viable exit strategy with a number of attractive options when they choose to sell, while at the same time, providing Proton with a stable and sustainable pipeline of acquisitions for decades to come.”

Simpson continued, “The future of pharmacy is compelling. We see demand for prescription medications as well as health and wellness products continuing to grow, plus, the scope of pharmacy services continuing to expand into health consultancy and more prescribing authority being given to pharmacists.”

Grady Brown, CEO of PharmaChoice Canada Inc. said, “The Board of PharmaChoice Canada Inc. and I are thrilled about our strategic alliance with Proton, which is poised to fuel the expansion of our banners nationwide. Moreover, we're delighted that our members will now enjoy an additional option when the time comes to consider the sale of their pharmacy. This strategic alliance provides long term sustainability for PharmaChoice Canada Inc. and its members and offers Proton a great pipeline of acquisitions for the foreseeable future.

Conditions Under the Strategic Alliance Agreement and Termination

The Strategic Alliance Agreement may be terminated by either party if the Qualifying Transaction has not been completed by October 21, 2025, and on certain other circumstances as set forth in the Strategic Alliance Agreement. In addition, the obligations of the parties to complete the transactions contemplated by the Strategic Alliance Agreement are subject to the following conditions, among others: (a) the following mutual conditions: Proton shareholder approval of the Qualifying Transaction, if required; TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval; and obtaining any and all other consents or approvals of any governmental entity; and (b) conditions for the benefit of each of the parties: that the covenants in the Strategic Alliance Agreement of the other party have been performed; that the representations and warranties of the other party are true and correct; and that no material adverse change in respect of the other party shall have occurred.

Potential QT Acquisition and Potential Financing

Proton continues to evaluate the acquisition of a PharmaChoice Canada Inc. bannered pharmacy or pharmacies as part of the Qualifying Transaction (“Potential QT Acquisition”), and is considering an equity financing (either brokered, non-brokered or both) in the context of the market in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, to be completed in conjunction with, or after, the Qualifying Transaction (the “Potential Financing”). Proton advises that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent in relation to a Potential QT Acquisition, but it has not yet entered into any agreement, letter of intent, term sheet or other ‎arrangement in relation to a Potential Financing.‎ Proton will provide a further update in respect of a Potential QT Acquisition or a Potential Financing if and when the material terms of any such Potential QT Acquisition or Potential Financing are determined, or if Proton enters into a binding definitive agreement, if any, in relation to such Potential QT Acquisition or Potential Financing.

Potential Name Change

Concurrent with the closing of a Qualifying Transaction, Proton will undergo a name change to PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

Other Information and Halt

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and, if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Qualifying Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained.

There can be no assurance that the Qualifying Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Qualifying Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

A copy of the Strategic Alliance Agreement will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. If and when definitive agreements are executed in relation to the Potential QT Acquisition or Potential Financing, Proton will issue a subsequent news release in accordance with the policies of the TSXV including details of the definitive agreements and additional terms and conditions of the Qualifying Transaction, including information relating to the acquisition of a pharmacy or pharmacies, summary financial information and other information in respect of such acquisition, proposed terms of any concurrent private placement, and the proposed directors, officers, and insiders of the resulting issuer upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction.

In accordance with the policies of the TSXV, the common shares of Proton are currently halted from trading and will remain halted until further notice.

About PharmaChoice Canada Inc.

PharmaChoice Canada Inc. is a corporation operating as a shareholder owned buying group comprised of approximately 1,050 independent pharmacies in Canada. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Halifax, Nova Scotia, PharmaChoice is the 8th largest pharmacy banner in North America by store count, the 3rd largest in Canada, and the fastest growing pharmacy banner in Canada over the last six years.

PharmaChoice licenses pharmacy brands to independent pharmacy owners in Canada.

About Proton Capital Corp.

Proton was incorporated on September 1, 2021 by certificate of incorporation issued pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). Proton is classified as a Capital Pool Company (“CPC”) as defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSXV. The principal business of Proton is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to potentially acquire them or an interest therein by completing a purchase transaction, by exercising of an option or by any concomitant transaction. The purpose of such an acquisition is to satisfy the related conditions of a “qualifying transaction” as defined under TSXV policies. Proton’s shares trade on the TSXV under the trading symbol: PTN.P

