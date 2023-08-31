Potential COVID Spike Protein Detoxification Regime Discussed in Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disabling post-COVID symptoms (“long COVID”) and vaccine injury syndromes are increasingly prevalent, and there is no currently accepted treatment protocol, write Peter McCullough, M.D., M.P.H., and colleagues in the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. They outline the clinical rationale for a proposed three-pronged regimen aimed at degrading or countering the COVID spike protein, which likely drives adverse events through immunologic and thrombotic mechanisms.

Nattokinase, a naturally occurring enzyme found in natto cheese, can cleave the spike protein, and it also inhibits blood clotting. It appears to be safe, with the main caveat being excessive bleeding. Caution is needed, the authors write, with concurrent antiplatelet and anticoagulant drugs.

Bromelain is an enzyme isolated from pineapple stems. It has been shown to modulate the body’s production of proinflammatory or anti-inflammatory compounds, and to have an anticoagulant effect. It might also block the infection of cells by SARS-CoV-2 virus. It can increase the absorption of many common medications. Physician supervision is needed, the authors emphasize.

Curcumin is derived from turmeric, a member of the ginger family of plants. Mechanistic studies suggest it may have antiviral activity against multiple viruses, and may inhibit cell entry of SARS-CoV-2 by blocking spike protein binding sites. It also has anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant properties, the authors note.

Authors suggest triple therapy for at least three months, with careful monitoring of symptoms and specialized blood testing, as a reasonable empiric trial, noting that “no therapeutic claims can be made until large prospective randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trials are completed.”

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Peter A. McCullough, M.D., M.P.H., peteramccullough@mcculloughfnd.net, or Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com