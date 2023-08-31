Town of Wasaga Beach Continues to Take Action to Ensure a Safe Last Long Weekend of Summer

Mayor Brian Smith welcomes visitors making the trip to the iconic tourism destination: “Come to see the Carpet Frogs and April Wine at our annual Memories of Summer Music Festival, and celebrate the last long weekend of summer in Wasaga Beach. Residents and visitors may experience a higher than usual amount of traffic and should plan ahead and budget extra time and patience to travel in and around Wasaga Beach.”

Wasaga Beach, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Town of Wasaga Beach is gearing up to launch its annual Memories of Summer music festival this Sunday August 3rd. The Town is advising the public that it is also taking the next steps to try to prevent a potential, large illegal car rally from occurring in Wasaga Beach on this last long weekend of summer.

Ensuring a safe, fun long weekend for everyone

The Town is asking residents and visitors for their cooperation. This weekend, plan for increased traffic and extra time to get safely around the community, to the beachfront and to the Memories of Summer music festival, which will welcome the Carpet Frogs and rock legends April Wine to our Beach Area 1 on September 3.

Road Closures, Traffic Diversions and Traffic Calming Measures

The following traffic diversion measures will be in effect for the duration of the weekend:

Road closures have been implemented at:

Shore Lane and Cedar Grove Parkway

Bay Sands Drive and Lyons Court

Ramblewood Drive and Lyons Court

Middleton Drive and Morgan Road

Ryther Road and Marvin Gardens Boulevard

Vehicle checkpoints will take place at the following locations:

River Road East and John Street

River Road West and Village Gate Drive

Klondike Park Road and Veterans Way

Sunnidale Road and Maple Drive

45 th Street South and Wasaga Sands Drive

Street South and Wasaga Sands Drive Mosley Street and 70th Street North

For complete maps and details about what to expect, please visit: wasagabeach.com/travel-updates

Beach Drive open to pedestrian traffic only

Given the expected increase in visitors and traffic this weekend, and to ensure our full-time residents and guests have the best experience possible – the Town is opening Beach Drive to pedestrian traffic only. That means more people will be able to enjoy the beach, live entertainment, shops, patios, restaurants, food trucks and magnificent sunsets this weekend.

Town continues to implement highly coordinated approach to prevent illegal nuisance event

Yesterday in an effort to prevent a large illegal car rally from descending on the community, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted the Town’s request for an injunction which prohibits anyone from attending or participating in illegal car rallies or any car rally this weekend.

Today, the Town also activated its Emergency Operations Centre. This is the next step in the Town’s proactive, tiered approach in preventing illegal nuisance events.

Stay up-to-date

The Town will continue to monitor the situation and keep the public informed through its corporate Twitter and Facebook channels. You can also stay up-to-date on the latest news and information on evolving traffic diversion plans by visiting wasagabeach.com/travel-updates

Quick facts

Illegal car rallies are not unique to Wasaga Beach. Other communities across Ontario, Canada and the US have experienced similar challenges with unauthorized car rallies that can cause disruption, accidents with injuries or damage to property, and significant inconveniences to residents and businesses.

Recently, the Town also passed a new bylaw to unlock additional powers under Section 128 of the Municipal Act, which permits the municipality to do things – such as close roads during declared nuisance events – that typically, municipalities cannot do.

The maximum penalty for violating the Town of Wasaga Beach Car Rally Bylaw is $25,000

