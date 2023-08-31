September is National Preparedness Month: NJOEM and NJDEP Remind the Public to Be Prepared for More Weather Emergencies Due to Climate Change

TRENTON –– To recognize the start of National Preparedness Month and the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, State Police Superintendent and Director of Emergency Management Patrick J. Callahan and Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette today urged the public to practice responsible planning for before, during and after hurricanes and other extreme weather events that have become more frequent as a result of climate change.

“In an era where severe weather and climate change converge, hurricane preparedness isn't just a choice, it's our responsibility. Together, we must adapt, mitigate, and stand resilient to the changing tides, and ensure our future remains as resilient as our determination,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan. “Through proactive readiness, continued collaboration with our emergency management and technical partners, and a deeper understanding of severe weather, we can continue protecting lives, safeguarding our communities, and securing our future.”

“While the focus is on hurricanes during this time of the year, other intense weather events from tornadoes to wildfires to inland flash flooding and landslides have become more common as a result of climate change and we urge everyone to be diligent throughout the year by being as prepared as possible for these disasters,” said Commissioner LaTourette. “DEP climate scientists provide valuable insight into weather trends and help ensure the public can best keep themselves and their loved ones safe in light of increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather.”

Prepare for future weather emergencies by following these tips provided by the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management:

Sign up for emergency alerts: Tune in, log-on, opt-in, 'like' or 'follow' local, county, state, and federal agencies for credible disaster-related information such as alerts, warnings, situational awareness updates, and where to find help. Additional information can be found at NJOEM’s Staying Informed webpage. Remember, the Atlantic hurricane season officially ends November 30, 2023.

Prepare for increasing climate change-related risks by following these tips provided by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection:

Understand your flood risk : The size and extent of flood-prone areas is expanding due to climate change-related impacts such as increasing rainfall intensities and sea-level rise. Areas that are not normally impacted by flooding may see significant flooding now or in the future. To help homeowners visualize the risk to their home, an online interactive mapping tool called the New Jersey Flood Indicator Tool shows indicators of potential flood risk on or near a property of interest.

DEP’s Weather Ready webpage provides live weather information and maps, links to National Weather Service and NJOEM resources, and links to DEP programs that are typically involved in preparing for and responding to storm events. Prepare as a community: Resilience planning and disaster preparedness is most effective when the entire community is involved. Resilient NJ is the DEP’s flagship resilience planning program and has regular funding opportunities for regions and municipalities to receive technical assistance for resilience planning to benefit the whole community. ​

PHOTO/Knowlton, Warren County landslide damage, July 2023

###