James Ramsey Sells Ownership in Grizzly, Devin Harrington Named President
James Ramsey, the Founder and President of Grizzly Tools, is retiring and selling his ownership stake to the other existing Grizzly shareholders.
Although it's bittersweet, I’m excited to retire from Grizzly and provide Devin with the opportunity to take the company to the next level.”WILLISTON, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- James Ramsey and Grizzly Tools, a company that offers downhole fishing services, rentals and consulting services, mutually announced that James Ramsey, the Founder and President of Grizzly Tools, is retiring and selling his ownership stake to the other existing Grizzly shareholders. The Board has approved the sale and has named Devin Harrington the new president of the company. During Devin’s 17 years in the oilfield, seven of which have been at Grizzly, Devin has held progressively increasing responsibility in operations from rig hand to General Manager and Vice President.
— James Ramsey
“Grizzly has seen consistent growth since I founded it back in 2015,” said James Ramsey. “Now is a great opportunity for me to exit and hand the reins over to Devin Harrington. Although it's bittersweet, I’m excited to retire from Grizzly and provide Devin with the opportunity to take the company to the next level.”
Chris Baltes, Board Chair, said, “The Board thanks James for founding the company and for his eight years of service and agrees with James’ decision. It was an opportune time for him to cash in his chips and to provide Devin Harrington and other key employees with some upward mobility. The Board is eager for Devin to pick-up where James leaves off and to grow the organization by continuing to provide premier service to customers in North Dakota and Montana.”
###
About Grizzly Tools
Grizzly Tools is the premier solution for downhole fishing tools and service in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded in 2015 by James Ramsey with funding and support from One Eighty Capital. For more information, visit www.griz-tools.com.
Jacob Lachapelle
One Eighty Capital
email us here