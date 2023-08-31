Press Releases

08/31/2023

Governor Lamont Announces Application Period for 2023-2024 Winter Season of the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program Begins on September 1

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) will begin on September 1, 2023. The program helps Connecticut residents – including both homeowners and renters – with the costs associated with heating their homes.

Basic benefits toward heating bills range from $180 to $530 depending on income, size of household, and need. Benefits are available for households with incomes up to 60% of the state median income, which equates to roughly $79,910 for a family of four. These benefits are usually paid directly to the utility company or fuel supplier. Households that heat with deliverable fuels like oil or propane may be eligible for multiple free tank refills.

CEAP is expected to offer assistance to an estimated 116,309 households this season. The program is administered by the Connecticut Department of Social Services with the assistance of local community action agencies and funded by the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

“Connecticut has many services available to protect vulnerable households from the cold, including safeguarding those who have fallen behind on their utility bills to avoid the risk of a shutoff,” Governor Lamont said. “We want to spread the word that these resources are available and encourage anyone in need of support to visit ct.gov/heatinghelp or call 2-1-1 to get more information.”

“At the Department of Social Services, our mission is to provide assistance to those in need,” Social Services Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said. “Access to basic utility needs shouldn’t be a luxury, but for some families, it is. Through CEAP, we will offer eligible households varying levels of relief based on income and the number of family members living in the home. Our goal is to offer these benefits in an equitable way to help our most vulnerable community members avoid the risk of a shutoff.”

Applications for the 2023-2024 winter season must be received by May 31, 2024. There are several ways to apply:

Additional information on the application process can be obtained by visiting ct.gov/heatinghelp or calling 2-1-1.