- Louisiana Policyholders Have Until August 29 to File Suit Against Insurers for Damage Related to Hurricane Ida

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 22, 2023

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is reminding Louisiana policyholders who filed a property damage claim as a result of Hurricane Ida that they have until August 29, 2023, to file suit against their insurer for insurance claims for which they believe they have been inadequately compensated by the company.

“I urge any policyholder who still has unresolved issues with their Ida-related hurricane claim to contact an attorney and file suit before the deadline,” Donelon said. “Policyholders need to take action to make sure they get the full amount they are owed under their coverage.”

If a policyholder’s insurance company went insolvent before resolving a claim, the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association (LIGA) is likely handling the claim and would be the entity that policyholders take action against before the August 29 deadline.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.