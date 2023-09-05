Ideal Air Conditioning and Insulation Is Honored As a 2023 Energy Star Award Recipients
The Environmental Protection Agency recognizes businesses and organizations that protect the environment through energy efficiency achievements.
The award demonstrates that we offer work that exceeds our customers’ expectations and embraces best practices that protect the environment. ”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Air Conditioning and Insulation announced today that it has been honored with the 2023 Energy Star Award.
— Elena Chrimat
Each year, the Environmental Protection Agency recognizes businesses and organizations that have made “outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements.”
“Receiving the EPA’s Energy Star Award for the fifth consecutive year is a major accomplishment for our team and our company,” said Elena Chrimat, co-founder of Ideal Air Conditioning. “The award demonstrates that we offer work that exceeds our customers’ expectations and embraces best practices that protect the environment. Our goal is to be a high-performing team that is a performance-based contractor. We are changing how air conditioning is commonly done by doing it right. We right-size HVAC equipment, air seal homes before insulating them, properly design, install, and seal ductwork, and improve the indoor air quality in homes, helping people live more comfortable and healthy lives.”
“As part of our efforts to provide outstanding work and protect the environment, we have become partners with Pearl Certification, which is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient,” Chrimat said.
Pearl Certified homes sell on average for 5.5 percent more than comparable homes, according to independent appraiser studies. Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green Resource Council.
“We are proud to partner with Ideal Air Conditioning and Insulation, which is serious about serving their clients while using their knowledge and tools to preserve the environment with the goal of reducing waste and carbon emissions,” said Derek Estes, Vice President of Pearl’s Contractor Division. “We only partner with the best of the best, and the EPA’s Energy Star Award signals that our partners are not only focused on delivering exceptional work but are employing cutting-edge technology and practices to protect the environment.”
About the Awards
ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production and sale of energy-efficient products and services and in the development and adoption of strategies that provide substantial savings in our homes, buildings, and plants. All these efforts contribute to reduced emissions and create a healthy environment. Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners.
About Ideal Air Conditioning and Insulation:
Ideal Air Conditioning and Insulation is a leader in the Phoenix market in the heating and cooling industry. It is an energetic company that prides itself on superb customer service, holistic solutions to common building problems, and quality workmanship. The company offers the bulk of its residential and light commercial services in-house, setting it apart from the vast majority of home performance and HVAC contractors, many of whom outsource critical components of a comprehensive home performance upgrade.
Kat Cahill
Pearl Certification
+1 410-917-8737
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube