Governor Ivey Announces Widening of I-65, Hoover Interchange Project and Widening of I-59

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey during a press event Thursday announced three major interstate projects totaling approximately a half a billion dollars.

The governor made the announcements at Hoover City Hall to a gathering of local officials from Shelby and Jefferson counties, state senators and representatives, federal officials, economic development officials and others. The largest project announced is the next phase of the governor’s plans to widen Interstate 65.

Kicking off the announcement with a timely recognition of the upcoming holiday, Labor Day, Governor Ivey affirmed her Administration’s unwavering commitment to improving Alabama’s infrastructure.

“It was exciting to think about this announcement as I drove up 65 this morning, seeing the progress we are making around Clanton and the progress we have already made around Alabaster. And folks, let me tell you, this is just one of many Alabama roads benefiting from our Rebuild Alabama effort,” said Governor Ivey in her remarks. “We are all familiar with the phrase ‘no man left behind’. Well, Rebuild Alabama seeks to ensure we have no road, bridge or area of our state left behind.”

“Improving Alabama’s infrastructure is one of my top priorities as governor,” continued Governor Ivey.

The governor announced the widening of Interstate 65 from Alabaster to Calera, which runs from Exit 238 to Exit 231. This project includes six bridges over rail tracks and two bridges over County Road 26. The project will be broken into three phases that will eventually be under construction all at once. This project has an estimated cost of approximately $300 million. The Shelby County Commission, city of Alabaster, city of Calera and 58 Inc. are providing a total of $20 million in local matching funds, with the remaining funds coming from the state of Alabama.

The second largest project is the construction of a new interchange to connect Interstate 459 to Highway 150 and South Shades Crest Road in Hoover. The new Hoover Interchange will be located about one mile from the current Exit 10. The project is a City of Hoover-led initiative, totaling $120 million.

The final project will widen Interstate 59 from I-459 to Chalkville Mountain Road, a distance of about four miles. This project will provide additional capacity in this congested area and accommodate future traffic volumes including those generated by the Birmingham Northern Beltline. This project has an estimated cost of approximately $80 million in ALDOT funds.

Governor Ivey concluded her remarks recognizing the diligent teamwork of local, state and federal officials who have prioritized the feat to Rebuild Alabama, while expressing her optimism for the work ahead.

“We have been working a long time to make these announcements possible – projects totaling about a half a billion dollars. These are wise investments to Rebuild Alabama, and I am proud to get dirt churning on these all within the year,” said Governor Ivey.

Since becoming governor, Governor Ivey has made transportation infrastructure a top priority, tackling Alabama’s previously stagnant roadway progress by renewing investments in infrastructure statewide. In 2019, Governor Ivey signed into law the historic Rebuild Alabama Act, her legislative plan to comprehensively address the state’s pressing infrastructure issues. Championing more than $170 million dollars in state transportation funding, 400 miles of resurfaced roadways and 234 new road and bridge projects spread across all 67 counties, Rebuild Alabama is a proven investment in public safety, economic development and the overall progress and prosperity of Alabama. Under Governor Ivey’s leadership, more than 1,500 road and bridge projects worth $5 billion have been administered across the state.

A map is available here for publishing and broadcasting purposes.

