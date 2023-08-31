Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,854 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 20, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 9, 2021 to May 29, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in CMA:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/comerica-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=45515&from=3 

Comerica Incorporated NEWS - CMA NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Comerica Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Comerica failed to provide meaningful oversight over the vendors to whom it contracted out day-to-day operations of the Direct Express program, a system through which it is contracted to provide federal benefits on debit cards to millions of Americans without bank accounts; (2) as a result of violations in the day-to-day operations of Direct Express, including handling fraud disputes and allowing sensitive data to be handled out of a vendor’s office in Pakistan, Comerica was not in compliance with the Federal Contract, and knew it was not in compliance; (3) Comerica knew and failed to disclose that it was in potential violation of Regulation E due to inadequate fraud prevention in the Direct Express program and responses to instances of fraud, and; (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Comerica you have until October 20, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Comerica securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CMA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/comerica-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=45515&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com 
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 20, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Shareholders

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more