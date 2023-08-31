SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 19, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: November 10, 2021 to April 18, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Shift4 Payments, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Shift4 had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, Shift4 failed to properly account for customer acquisition costs, thereby artificially inflating its net cash provided by operating activities; (iii) accordingly, Shift4 would likely be forced to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) Shift4 employed accounting maneuvers in connection with, among other things, its mass strategic buyout program and sponsor bank merchant settlement account, that were designed to present an inaccurate picture of, inter alia, the Company’s performance, its underlying business quality, and its earnings power; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Shift4’s reputation and business; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you have suffered a loss in Shift4 you have until October 19, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status.

For additional information about the FOUR lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/shift4-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=45514&from=3.

