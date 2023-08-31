SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 25, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: August 6, 2020 to May 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in BHC:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bausch-health-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=45496&from=3

Bausch Health Companies Inc. NEWS - BHC NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements about the Company’s spinoff of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation (“B+L”), including the benefits it would provide for Bausch shareholders and the effects it would have on Bausch post-spinoff. The complaint also alleges that the spinoff was done not to benefit shareholders but instead to undermine plaintiff lawsuits stemming from securities laws violations in 2016. Defendants’ statements about the B+L spinoff have caused significant damages for Bausch investors. On August 6, 2020, when the spinoff was announced, Bausch’s stock closed at $20.13 per share. The stock traded as high as $34.38 per share before falling to its current trading prices of under $10 per share.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Bausch you have until September 25, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Bausch securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the BHC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bausch-health-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=45496&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com