EU4CSOs Emergency Actions: Grants for civil society organisations to support Ukrainians in times of war

The Ukrainian charitable organisation ‘Network 100 percent life Rivne’ has launched a call for Ukrainian civil society organisations helping Ukrainians during the full-scale invasion.

The call is part of the EU-funded EU4CSOs Emergency Actions project.

The call is open for public and charitable organisations that are officially registered in Ukraine and have experience in implementing projects for civil society. The suggested project can focus on evacuating people from a hot spot, delivering humanitarian aid to a war zone, opening a psychological support centre, or implementing any other project to help Ukrainians during the war. The successful candidates will have three months to implement the idea on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

The grant amount will be between €8,000 and €10,000 and will be disbursed in hryvnia.

The deadline for applications is 5 September.

