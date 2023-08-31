TELUS and Mobile Outfitters Partner to Offer On-demand Screen Protection for 1,000s of Devices
— Eric Griffin
TELUS stores will be the first to have the RapidCut Mini by Mobile Outfitters
TELUS, one of the world’s leading communications technology companies, is partnering with Mobile Outfitters (MO), a pioneer in on-demand screen protection, to revolutionize how customers protect their smartphones. TELUS will be the first company in the world to use MO’s RapidCut Mini system in 230 stores across Canada. Now customers can get device protection regardless of the make or model. MO’s premium films are available with the RapidCut Mini: Clear-Coat Original, Clear-Coat Matte, or Fusion. TELUS will carry MO's Magic Installer, which makes installing device protection simple and easy.
Today, consumers are holding onto their devices for longer periods of time, creating challenges for retailers who struggle to keep up with the demand for accessories. This has resulted in a significant gap in the availability of smartphone accessories, especially for older or less popular devices. According to MO's findings, retailers using RapidCut sold screen protection for a total of 950 different devices over a span of 12 months. Out of these, the top 20 devices accounted for 50% of sales. This means that retailers who choose to carry only the top 20 devices can leverage the power of RapidCut to double their sales and capture the long tail of sales. By adding this innovative system, TELUS stores will be well-equipped to cater to a wider range of customers, increase attachment rates, and significantly reduce the need for extensive inventory.
"We are confident that the introduction of the RapidCut Mini system will enhance the customer experience and boost sales in TELUS stores across Canada," says Eric Griffin, co-founder of Mobile Outfitters. He says the system will address the accessory availability gap, making customers more likely to choose TELUS as their preferred provider. “We’re thrilled that TELUS chose to pair the RapidCut Mini with the Magic Installer as it makes it easy for staff to cut and install screen protection, even if they are not experienced."
Visit moutfitters.com to learn more about the RapidCut Mini, Magic Installer, and MO’s premium film.
Mobile Outfitters is a U.S. manufacturer and consumer brand of innovative mobile accessories with design, manufacturing, and operations in Philadelphia, PA. Their award-winning products can be found through a network of 1,000+ locations, distributors, and resellers spanning over 60 countries. Every seven seconds, a Mobile Outfitters product is installed worldwide, making them one of the world's most loved mobile accessory brands. As one of America's fastest-growing, privately held companies, Mobile Outfitters has been recognized by Inc. 5000 for six years. For more information, visit moutfitters.com.
