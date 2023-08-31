When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 28, 2023 FDA Publish Date: August 31, 2023 Product Type: Medical Devices Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to lack of appropriate premarket clearance or approval which potentially could result in inaccurate test results Company Name: Universal Meditech Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

On July 1, 2023, Universal Meditech Inc. initiated a nationwide recall of products it manufactured between March 2021 and November 2022. The recall is due to the reasons that:

The company is going out of business, hence would not be able to continue fulfilling any post-market responsibilities of these distributed products.

Three of the products (PrestiBio Breastmilk Alcohol Test Strip, PrestiBio™ Ketone Test Strips and HealthyWiser KetoFast™ Ketone Test Strips) has been violatively distributed without appropriate premarket clearance or approval which potentially could result in inaccurate test results due to lack of performance evaluation by the FDA.

Consumers who still have unused tests manufactured by Universal Meditech Inc. (please refer to product identifications below) should stop using the device immediately and:

discard any remaining stock in the trash

or ship back to Universal Meditech at our expense (please contact us for the courier account information).

Recalled products were manufactured and distributed from March 2021 to November 2022.

The following styles/models/UDI have been recalled:

No. Product Name UDI Number Lot Number to be Recalled 1 One Step® Pregnancy Test B512100011 3-H25052-20UMI 3-H07102-20UMI 2 One Step® Ovulation Test* B512200011 3-L12121-20UMI 3-L07102-20UMI 3 HealthyWiser UriTest™ 10 Parameter Reagent Test Strips for Urinalysis None** URS-1-2104-01 URS-1-2102-02 URS-1-2105-01 URS-1-2106-02 URS-1-2110-02 4 HealthyWiser UriTest™ UTI Test Strips None** URS-1-2102-03 URS-1-2106-01 URS-1-2202-01-Q URS-1-2204-01 URS-1-2207-01 URS-1-2209-01 5 HealthyWiser KetoFast™ Ketone Test Strips None** URS-1-2104-02 6 HealthyWiser pH-Aware™ pH Test Strips None** URS-1-2105-01-Q URS-1-2105-02-Q URS-1-2108-01-Q URS-1-2109-01-Q URS-1-2111-01-Q 7 hCG Pregnancy Cassette None** hCG-M5-2101-01 hCG-M5-2104-01 hCG-M5-2106-01 hCG-M5-2107-01 hCG-M5-2108-01 hCG-M5-2110-01 hCG-M5-2202-01 hCG-M5-2202-02 hCG-M5-2202-03 hCG-M5-2203-01 hCG-M5-2204-01 hCG-M5-2204-02 hCG-M5-2204-03 hCG-M5-2206-01 hCG-M5-2206-02 hCG-M5-2207-01 hCG-M5-2210-02 8 Am I Pregnant Pregnancy Midstream Test None** hCG-MHM-2205-01 hCG-MHM-2207-01 hCG-MHM-2207-02 hCG-MHM-2207-03 hCG-MHM-2207-04 hCG-MHM-2208-01 hCG-MHM-2209-01 hCG-MHM-2209-02 hCG-MHM-2209-03 HCG-MHM-2210-01 HCG-MHM-2210-02 9 hCG Pregnancy Strips None** hCG-S-2210-03 10 PrestiBio™ Breastmilk Alcohol Test Strip None** Any Lot Number 11 PrestiBio™ Ovulation Strips*** None** Any Lot Number 12 PrestiBio™ Ovulation and Pregnancy Strips None** Any Lot Number 13 PrestiBio™ Pregnancy Strips**** None** Any Lot Number 14 PrestiBio™ Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test Midstream None** Any Lot Number 15 PrestiBio™ Ketone Test Strips None** Any Lot Number 16 PrestiBio™ Urinalysis Test Strip None** Any Lot Number

*Note: This product is exempted from 510(k), so that it was legally distributed without it having been reviewed or cleared by the FDA. However, an “FDA Cleared” verbiage was printed on the product labeling, which was misleading and violative.

**Note: FDA has mandated these products to bear a Unique Device Identifier (UDI) on their labeling, but Universal Meditech has failed to comply with this requirement.

***Note: This is the brand name that appears on the outer box of the product. The name that appears on the pouches inside the box is PrestiBio LH TEST STRIP Urine Test Strip.

****Note: This is the brand name that appears on the outer box of the product. The name that appears on the pouches inside the box is PrestiBio HCG TEST STRIP Urine Test Strip.

Products were distributed with packaging boxes identified below:

To date, there has not been any reported injury due to the use of any of the products.

Universal Meditech Inc. is notifying its distributors by email and is arranging for the return of all recalled products.

Universal Meditech Inc. has distributed the products to distributors in California, New York, New Jersey, and Florida, and these products may have been further sold to end consumers national-wide across the United States.

Consumers with questions may contact the legal attorney of the company via telephone at +1(702)871-9888 between the hours of 9AM and 5PM, P.S.T. Consumer may also contact the legal attorney of the company via e-mail at ml@linlawgroup.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.