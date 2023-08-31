ATELIER Playa Mujeres Wins the "2023 Mexico's Leading Conference Hotel" Award at the World Travel Awards

ATELIER Playa Mujeres Motor Lobby Convention Center

ATELIER Playa Mujeres announced that it has once again received the "Mexico's Leading Conference Hotel" award presented by the World Travel Awards organization.

We're immensely proud to receive the 'Mexico's Leading Conference Hotel' award for the third year in a row. This recognition holds significance as it celebrates the services of our Convention Center.” — Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, August 31, 2023

These awards aim to recognize the preferred companies in the travel and tourism industry. The methodology is based on the votes of customers, the public, and events and conference planning experts. These votes are cast in favor of companies that offer services or products with exceptional quality standards.

In this manner, the exceptional facilities of ATELIER Playa Mujeres and its 2,836 sqm Convention Center, boasting six multifunctional halls, stand out as the ideal setting for high-level events.

The resort's concept, "Weddings Hechas a Mano®," certified by the Association of Independent Wedding and Professional Event Coordinators (ACIBEP) and Wedding Planners Institute of Canada Certified, their team of Arteleros backed by Certified Meeting Specialist, along with its selection of 20 event venues and catering service designed by chefs recognized by Vatel Club Mexico, are once again awarded for their warmth, comfort, and functionality.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres continues solidifying its position as a paragon of excellence in the all-inclusive ultra-luxury hotel market. The resort provides a sophisticated experience enriched by Mexican art, only surpassed by the incredible natural beauty of the Caribbean Sea.

