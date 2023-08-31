Bold Insight named to 2023 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces for exemplary company culture
User experience (UX) and human factors research agency recognized for investing in its employees
At Bold Insight, we foster an environment that puts employee experience front and center. We’re thrilled to be recognized with such a coveted award.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Insight, a UX and human factors research agency, today announced it was named one of Fortune’s Best Medium Workplaces for 2023. The announcement comes on the heels of receiving Great Place to Work certification in June and earning a spot on the 2023 Inc. Best Workplaces list.
— Gavin Lew
To determine the list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 100,000 employees from U.S.-based mid-sized companies with 100-999 employees. The survey assesses which organizations offer the best employee experience based on high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. 98% of Bold Insight employees surveyed said that it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees in a typical U.S.-based company.
“Employees do better work and are happier when they feel valued and cared for,” said Gavin Lew, Managing Partner at Bold Insight. “At Bold Insight, we foster an environment that puts employee experience front and center. We’re thrilled to be recognized with such a coveted award.”
Bold Insight believes there is a direct correlation between a strong company culture and delivering successful results for clients. When employees are not only exposed to a fun and collaborative environment, but also rewarded for their hard work and dedication, the team produces better results and uncovers the insights which help companies design safer and more efficient, effective, and engaging products.
Bold Insight’s strong and unique culture stems from prioritizing the needs and experiences of its employees. Among the top ways Bold Insight puts its employees first include:
• Generous and equitable rewards: When the firm meets pre-determined revenue goals, every employee receives the same monthly bonus. After seven years, employees receive a bonus and are eligible for profit sharing.
• Flat organization: Bold Insight only uses four titles. This puts more of an emphasis on employees’ skill set and reduces internal competition with peers.
• People-first benefits: Bold Insight offers 100% employer-paid health insurance, industry-leading parental leave, and paid philanthropy hours.
• Vacation bonus: Every five years, staff receive an extra PTO week and receive $5,000, which the company encourages employees to use toward a vacation.
Another key differentiator for Bold Insight is its investment in its employees' career development. New hires of all levels, from interns to executives, receive multiple weeks of classroom-style training as well as ample job shadowing opportunities and ongoing mentorship support. This allows new staff to learn Bold Insight’s culture and approach to client work in a low-stakes environment before engaging with clients.
Bold Insight recently expanded its Equitable Healthcare Access benefit to reimburse travel expenses for the employee, their dependent, and a support person who live in states that restrict gender-affirming services. The process to access the benefit is designed to protect the employee’s right to privacy and supports multiple trips if needed.
To learn more, visit Bold Insight’s website or follow the company on Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Bold Insight
Bold Insight is a UX and human factors research agency based in Chicago. Our research enables designers to design with confidence. We span the product development life cycle; informing early product design to global human factors validation, all to ensure user experiences are useful, usable, safe, engaging, and satisfying. Find out more at boldinsight.com or email hello@boldinsight.com to discuss your next project.
Pamela Stoffrege-Gay
Bold Insight
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram