Albers School of Business and Economics, Santa Clara University Partner with Possible on Experiential Learning Program
Schools ink partnership with career exploration company Possible on program aimed at international, first-gen, diverse, and running start studentsSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle University's Albers School of Business and Economics and Santa Clara University have announced a new student program designed to help students learn about, identify, and attain a career in tech that aligns with their goals.
Possible, a career exploration company, will partner with both institutions in crafting a program that supplements the job resources provided by their career centers. With a structured curriculum on in-demand career paths, the interactive five-week program has students participate in workshops, attend talks from industry professionals, connect with mentors, and deliver a hands-on project, all designed to help them identify and attain a career that aligns with their goals.
The sessions are all taught by top working industry professionals via 100% live, virtual instruction and allows for broad exploration of multiple disciplines from marketing to operations to product management. Students will be learning from recruiters, hiring managers, founders, and individual contributors from companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Square, Etsy, and Modern Treasury. The Possible program will be launching in January 2024.
"The Albers Career Center looks forward to providing our students with a unique deep-dive experience into the tech world," said Director Megan Spaulding. "it’s great timing because so many of our students are interested in working in the tech industry and aren’t sure how to break into it. We’re especially thrilled to be partnering with Santa Clara on the program so our students have the ability to build relationships with students from a sister Jesuit institution and enhance their network."
"Santa Clara is excited to bring Possible to our campus," said Dylan Houle, executive director, SCU Career Center. "Seattle and Silicon Valley are vibrant hubs for technology innovation. The opportunity to explore and gain experience in a variety of tech professions and to connect directly with individuals in these occupations will be a true career accelerator for students at both universities as they are developing their career paths."
"We are thrilled to launch Possible's tech industry career accelerators with Seattle University and Santa Clara University, " said David Chase, CEO of Possible. "Seattle University and Santa Clara University students who participate in the cohorts will get the chance to network and learn from dozens of top industry professionals in an intimate and interactive setting. Graduates of our past cohorts have landed offers at companies like Amazon, Google, Oracle, J&J, and Grammarly."
About the Albers Career Center
The Albers Career Center creates opportunities to connect students and the business community. It provides job search preparation assistance, information on job and internship opportunities, employer resources, and professional development programs. The Career Center's goal is to assist the students and alumni of the Albers School of Business and Economics to be successful in their career development and job placement activities.
About Santa Clara University
Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University sits in the heart of Silicon Valley—the world’s most innovative and entrepreneurial region. The University’s stunningly landscaped 106-acre campus is home to the historic Mission Santa Clara de Asís. Ranked among the top 15 percent of national universities by U.S. News & World Report, SCU has among the best four-year graduation rates in the nation and is rated by PayScale in the top 1 percent of universities with the highest-paid graduates. SCU has produced elite levels of Fulbright Scholars as well as four Rhodes Scholars. With undergraduate programs in arts and sciences, business, and engineering, and graduate programs in six disciplines, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with social consciousness grounded in the tradition of Jesuit, Catholic education. For more information see www.scu.edu.
About Possible
Possible helps students prepare for the workforce through university-specific experiential learning programs that educate them about core career paths in technology. Each interactive program is designed and led by top industry professionals through 100% live sessions. Combining structured career path exploration, networking, and career prep into a comprehensive experience, graduates of Possible see dramatic growth in career confidence, role clarity, and their professional networks. For more information, visit www.heypossible.com.
