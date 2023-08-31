GIS People Introduces Free Educational eBook: Open-Source GIS vs Commercial GIS

[Brisbane, Australia, 31st August 2023] – GIS People, a prominent Australian company in the realm of geographic information systems (GIS), is pleased to unveil a new eBook resource designed to offer valuable insights to those intrigued by the world of GIS. The eBook is offered entirely free of charge as a means of fostering education and knowledge-sharing within the GIS community.

Comprising the outcomes of extensive industry surveys conducted over the 10-week period, this eBook serves as a comprehensive compendium of trends, challenges, and emerging practices in GIS technologies. The insights are gleaned from the experiences and wisdom shared by professionals across the GIS spectrum, encompassing both open-source and commercial technologies.

"Our goal is to provide a meaningful resource that sheds light on the current trends within GIS technologies," commented Igor Stjepanovic, CEO at GIS People. "By sharing insights that cater to both open-source and commercial aspects, we aim to contribute to the development of the GIS industry as a whole."

In addition to this educational report, GIS People is actively seeking collaborations with various platforms, including media entities and industry publications. The aim is to amplify the reach of these valuable insights, benefiting a wider audience seeking to stay updated with the evolving landscape of GIS technologies.

To access the eBook and delve into the wealth of information it holds, interested individuals are encouraged to visit https://www.gispeople.com.au/open-source-gis-vs-commercial-gis/

About GIS People

Based in Australia, GIS People has emerged as a prominent leader in vendor-agnostic geospatial professional services. Notably, the company goes beyond its role as a service provider. It actively fosters learning and cooperation within the GIS community through regular meetups and events for geospatial professionals. Accompanying these initiatives is a comprehensive set of educational materials and tools, contributing significantly to the growth and advancement of individuals and organisations involved in the field.