Pins and Needles Invites All to a Weekend-Long Customer Appreciation Open House

The event will showcase the newest BERNINA machine, offer a $2.4K prize, and special pricing

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pins and Needles, an established BERNINA-certified shop for sewing enthusiasts of all levels, is thrilled to extend an invitation to its Customer Appreciation Event happening Saturday, September 9th and Sunday, September 10th. The free event will be held at Pins and Needles’ location at 128 Radio Circle Drive in Mount Kisco, New York. Attendees will enjoy in-store demonstrations, meet and greets with teachers, and a special raffle prize.



With being in the business for over 35 years, Pins and Needles has fostered a community of beginner and seasoned sewists alike that not only shop the location, but use it as a resource for learnings as well as celebrating others’ work. “We understand the value of imagination and the joy of the process as a creation comes to life and we’re excited to celebrate both our current and future customers with this weekend-long event,” shared owner Lisa Alfonzetti.

Event Highlights:

Spotlight on New Sewing Machine: Pins and Needles will be demonstrating the newest machine from BERNINA, the B 790 PRO . Attendees can explore the enhanced technology that offers new sewing, quilting, and embroidery features.



BERNINA 790 PRO



Special Priced Products: Special pricing will be available on a variety of items, including fabric, presser feet, books, bernette and BERNINA sewing machines, and more.

Raffle Prize: One attendee will be randomly selected to win a brand new BERNINA 435 sewing machine, over a $2,000 value. This machine offers ample space to create, along with features to assist both the beginner and seasoned sewists.

Meet and Greet Teachers: Pins and Needles has six teachers that specialize in different areas of the craft, from sewing and quilting to technology and setup. Visit and ask questions with these experts while looking at the upcoming class schedule for both in-person and virtual lessons.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 9th through Sunday, September 10th, 2023

Time: 10am - 5pm (Saturday) and 10am - 3pm (Sunday)

Location: Pins and Needles at 128 Radio Circle Drive in Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Register for free to receive a gift bag when you visit at pinsandneedlesny.com . For more information and event updates, please visit their website or call (914) 666-0824.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

CONTACT: Samantha Shreve

Lola Charles Communications

EMAIL: samantha@lolacharlescommunications.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef788935-f194-43f8-8559-fdccbd71db35

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b59d8741-8acb-42e4-85e0-fc0cb9de7d78