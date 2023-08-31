CoinW Appoints Sonia Shaw and Carmen Tan as Brand and Crypto Evangelists

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, a prominent exchange chosen by over 9 million users worldwide and consistently ranked among the top 15 exchanges on both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, is excited to introduce the strategic appointments of Sonia Shaw and Carmen Tan as CoinW's brand ambassadors and crypto evangelists. Leveraging their extensive expertise and diverse backgrounds, Sonia Shaw and Carmen Tan will play pivotal roles in fostering increased awareness, comprehension, and adoption. Their contributions will extend beyond CoinW's offerings to encompass the broader landscape of crypto trading and blockchain technology.

Sonia Shaw, recently appointed as Partner & Vice President of Partnerships, brings with her over 15 years of multifaceted experience. Sonia Shaw will leverage her expertise in growth strategy, financial management, and partnerships to cultivate awareness and adoption of crypto and blockchain technology among enterprises. This role will draw on her past experience as an entrepreneur in Sydney, serving Fortune 500 companies in the financial and professional services sector. Shaw holds a Master's Degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Sydney.

Carmen Tan, Chief Communication Officer, joins CoinW with a remarkable trajectory in the financial and blockchain sectors. Carmen will help to advance CoinW’s mission of crypto education and application. Tan brings to the table an impressive track record of blockchain thought leadership, having been a featured speaker at key events including Token2049 Singapore & London, World Blockchain Summit Dubai, and Crypto Expo Asia. Tan was also a distinguished panelist at the Tokyo Web3 Summer Hackathon, and was named TOP BIT INFLUENCER 2022, as showcased on Nasdaq's billboard in Times Square itself.

Sonia Shaw and Carmen Tan will assume roles as influential thought leaders and passionate advocates, embodying CoinW's mission to redefine the future of finance through innovative technology. As Crypto and Blockchain Evangelists, their engagement with global audiences will involve thought-provoking presentations, educational initiatives, crypto conferences, and dynamic interactive dialogues.

The appointments of Sonia Shaw and Carmen Tan underscore CoinW's commitment to education and advocacy within the crypto and blockchain sectors. Drawing upon their extensive expertise and forward-thinking leadership, they will lead initiatives to enhance awareness and understanding of CoinW's offerings, as well as the transformative potential within the realms of crypto and blockchain innovation.

About CoinW CoinW is a leading crypto exchange that prioritizes security, transparency and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world’s most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry.

