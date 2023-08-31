FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 30, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day (H.C.R. 17, 2021).

The flags should be lowered to the half-staff position at sunrise on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset on the same day.

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and organizations to participate in this recognition.

