Senator Lisa Boscola Statement on Stephen M. DeFrank Being Named Chairman of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission

Bethlehem − August 30, 2023 – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola released the following statement today regarding the appointment of Stephen M. DeFrank by Governor Shapiro as the next Chairman of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission:

“I would like to applaud the decision of Governor Shapiro to appoint Stephen M. DeFrank as the newest Chairman of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Chairman DeFrank is not just well qualified for this role, he is well suited. He has a tremendous appreciation for the complex matters that come before the Commission. I have no doubt Chairman DeFrank will work tirelessly to find the needed balance between protecting consumers and ensuring that regulated utilities continue to make the needed investments to upgrade and update their infrastructure. Pennsylvanians can be assured that Chairman DeFrank will continue to serve this Commonwealth with distinction.”

