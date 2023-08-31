RHEEM® HOTWAVE® RECOGNIZED IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING’S 2023 BEST CLEANING & ORGANIZING AWARDS

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rheem® announced today that its HotWave® Multipurpose Hose Sprayer was recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards. Select winners can be found in the September issue of Good Housekeeping, on newsstands now and available online at goodhousekeeping.com/cleaningandorganizing2023.

Rheem HotWave is a multi-purpose hose sprayer that provides on-demand heated water for outdoor cleaning projects. It connects to a standard 5/8-inch garden hose and 120v electrical outlet. A 25-foot power cord has a built-in ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) that provides an extra layer of protection, making it safe to use around water and electricity. HotWave meets ETL and UL standards for safety.

HotWave was chosen as a winner in Good Housekeeping’s “Amazing Outdoors & Fresher Air” category. The product features a built-in hook on the end of the handle, allowing it to hang as an outdoor camp shower.

It is the only heated hose sprayer with adjustable nozzle settings and offers four spray patterns - flat, jet, center, shower - and a water pressure lever to increase and decrease water flow.

Specific nozzle settings demonstrate how HotWave can be personalized for many uses including bathing pets or washing cars, boats, kayaks, bikes, golf carts, and much more. Average groundwater temperature and nozzle settings will affect the performance of HotWave. Users may refer to the performance guide for the best results.

Introduced in late 2022, the HotWave Multipurpose Hose Sprayer has also received the 2023 Pet Innovation Award for “Grooming & Cleaning Washing Innovation of the Year” and was recognized as a winner in Popular Mechanics’ Yard & Garden Awards as the “Best Warm-Water Cleaning Tool.” It is available for purchase online at Rheem, The Home Depot, Amazon, Ace Hardware, and Wayfair.

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovations that save energy and support a more sustainable future. With products available in more than 80 countries, Rheem is America’s #1 water-heating brand and the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating, and commercial refrigeration products. The company’s portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Intergas®, Friedrich, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBC™, Splendid®, Solahart® EverHot™and MHG Group as well as Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

