Learn the results of cutting-edge copperhead research Sept. 15 at a Powder Valley Nature Center program

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Copperheads conjure up curiosity, mystery, and even fear. In truth they are one of Missouri’s most intriguing and often least understood venomous snakes. Researchers have been conducting a study of copperheads at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood for the past several years. They’ve been probing the mysteries of copperheads and uncovering some interesting facts.

The public can learn about the latest findings directly from the person heading up the study, Dr. Ben Jellen, at a special Copperheads at Powder Valley Study Update presentation, Friday, Sept. 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Powder Valley auditorium.

Join Dr. Jellen will discuss the discoveries made during a five-year copperhead specific study at Powder Valley. Using transmitters Dr. Jellen has been able to track movements of snakes during their active months, as well as when, where, and how long they hibernated. Visitors will discover the trials and tribulations that these snakes face in their everyday lives.

Dr. Jellen will explain how the snakes were outfitted with their transmitters, and the surprises the data reveals about their movements. He’ll also provide some natural history, behavior, and fun facts about these elusive and misunderstood creatures.

The Copperheads at Powder Valley Study Update program is free, however advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sC. The presentation is open to ages 12 and up.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.