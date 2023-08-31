Arctic7 Accelerates Growth With New Barcelona Studio and First Details of New Internally Developed Game
Barcelona studio to open in early 2024 and work is underway on a new third-person action-adventure title.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arctic7, which provides a robust suite of full-scale and co-development services in game development and virtual production services for the movie and TV industry, has today announced it will open a new facility in Barcelona, bolstering overall European presence alongside its existing studio in Montenegro.
The studio is scheduled to open in early 2024. Kedhrin Gonzalez will continue in his role as Studio Head of Arctic7 Montenegro and will add the Barcelona studio to his remit with the new studio significantly increasing development capacity available for full game and co-development work with partner projects and internal IP Arctic7 is developing, the first of which is also teased for the first time this week and presented to potential partners.
The as-yet unnamed title is a post-civilisation, third-person action-adventure title built using Unreal Engine 5. Humans thrive in the ruins of a world that fights off a new dark age thanks to the vestiges of technology but are faced with a growing challenge from the reawakening of ancient spiritual forces. Gameplay is built around deep exploration, emotional narrative and a sophisticated and evolving combat system.
Kedhrin Gonzalez, Arctic7 Europe Studio Head, said: “At Arctic7 Europe, while we continue to focus on building strong partnerships for our co-development work, we're always trying to think of ways to push forward our skills and fuel our passion for making great games for partners. This project is a direct result of that passion and draws on the teams’ experience working on some of the world’s leading games such as Halo, Rainbow Six series and more.”
Arctic7 Chief Executive Officer Igor Efremov said: “Over the past year, we have significantly grown our full game, co-development and virtual production capabilities as we look to establish a leadership position in the space and all focused on delivering great entertainment experiences for our partners and players. We are proud to announce that we are continuing to grow Arctic7 in Barcelona, which will be an additional hub for both full game development and co-development projects. I believe the historic city of Barcelona will be a great steppingstone forwards, giving us access to a rich talent pool so that we can turn out even more entertainment experiences.’’
The news follows a recent announcement that Arctic7 had appointed a new commercial team, featuring a variety of seasoned industry leaders to build exceptional partnerships and pursue an array of new business opportunities.
Established in 2022, Arctic7 is a fully independent collection of four studios, strategically situated in the US, Canada and Europe with capabilities across gaming and media industries. Each studio is an integral part of Arctic7’s collective strength with more than 150 dedicated professionals working across internally developed IP, co-development projects and virtual production.
