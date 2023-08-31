Lynch Carpenter Helping Employees of Forever21 Affected by Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F21 OpCo LLC (d/b/a Forever21) recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack on or around August 4, 2023, that impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes name, Social Security number, date of birth, bank account number, and information regarding your Forever21 health plan, including enrollment and premiums paid.



