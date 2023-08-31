Dan Burghardt Insurance Sheds Light on the Importance of Flood Insurance Amid Rising Natural Disasters
Costs can differ dramatically based on several factors including your home's design, your locality's flood history, and even mitigation measures you may have implemented. ”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With an increasing number of natural calamities affecting Americans each year, one form of disaster has proven to be both prevalent and perilous: flooding. Contrary to popular belief, standard Homeowner, Condo, Renters, and Business Property insurance policies do not provide coverage for flood damage. Dan Burghardt Insurance aims to debunk myths surrounding flood insurance and stresses its indispensability.
— Dan Burghardt
A Costly Oversight
"Flooding is the nation's most common and costly natural disaster," says Dan Burghardt, owner of Dan Burghardt Insurance. "And yet, many overlook the necessity of flood insurance, assuming their general property insurance will cover them. That's a costly mistake. More than 30% of flood claims come from properties situated in low-risk areas where flood insurance isn't even required by mortgage companies."
What Is Flood Insurance?
Flood insurance is specialized coverage for damage incurred due to flooding. This insurance is provided by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and is available through licensed and authorized agents. It is worth noting that flood insurance does not cover water damage due to plumbing issues such as burst pipes or appliance overflows; these are generally covered by homeowner’s insurance.
Who Needs It?
According to Burghardt, flood insurance should be a consideration for all. "Everyone, particularly those living in high-risk areas, needs to think seriously about obtaining flood insurance. A mere inch of water in your home can result in a staggering $25,000 in damages," he added.
The Renter's Quandary
Burghardt also points out a common misconception among renters. "Many renters assume that if their landlord has flood insurance, their personal belongings are covered. This is not the case. Only the structural property is covered under the owner's policy. To protect personal belongings, renters need their own flood policy," he explains.
Cost and Timing
Burghardt explains, "There's often a misconception that flood insurance is universally expensive or priced uniformly, but that's not the case. Costs can differ dramatically based on several factors including your home's design, your locality's flood history, and even mitigation measures you may have implemented. Additionally, discounts might be available for homes equipped with flood preventive features, such as elevated utilities or water barriers. The best approach is to consult with an insurance specialist who can help you navigate the intricacies and potentially lower your premium. And remember, when purchasing a new home, be sure to inquire about any historical flood damage; such history is attached to the property and can impact your insurance costs." Timing is crucial when it comes to purchasing a flood policy. A 30-day waiting period is standard for new policies, making immediate coverage an impossibility for those waiting for a flood alert.
Dan Burghardt concluded, "With climate change exacerbating the frequency and intensity of natural disasters, having flood insurance is not just an option; it's a necessity. Don’t wait for a disaster to learn this lesson the hard way."
