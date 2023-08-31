Xperigo Receives Shell “Culture: One Team” Award for Best-in-Class Service

Collaboration, Commitment, and High standards

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xperigo, the automotive industry’s leading provider of end-to-end customer experience management services, proudly announced that it was named the recipient of Shell Mobility’s Supplier Award for exceptional achievement in the delivery of Shell Mobility priorities.

“We are honored to have been recognized for the excellent work completed by our team. Shell is an important client and the Xperigo team has demonstrated our commitment to providing best-in-class support.” says Dan Turner, President and CEO at Xperigo. ”Our team is very proud of the work we do for our clients, always striving to provide the best experience possible, now and in the future.”

Launched in 2020, Xperigo is the primary contact for a wide range of contact centre services, including support and troubleshooting for 3rd party equipment, assisting end users with report customization, software support/device connectivity, billing support, and supplementary training.

With Contact center locations in Markham, Ontario, and Moncton, New Brunswick, Xperigo is honoured to be recognized. To learn more about Xperigo Contact Centre services and current career opportunities, visit www.xperigo.com

Stuart Morcombe Xperigo 6475456676 SMORCOMBE@XPERIGO.COM