Ohio Ranks Number One in Global Groundwork Index by Site Selection Magazine

Columbus, OH, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governor Mike DeWine, Lt Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Development, and JobsOhio are proud to announce that Ohio has been ranked number one in the Global Groundwork Index by Site Selection magazine based on an analysis of job creation, capital expenditures, and strategic infrastructure development from 2019 through July 2023.

"Ohio ranks Number One in the Global Groundwork Index because we recognize the importance of making strategic investments today that will impact Ohio's future," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "This winning formula includes preparing large-scale sites for industrial development, fortifying infrastructure statewide, nurturing our skilled workforce, streamlining regulatory processes, and collaborating with private industry. Ohio is committed to maintaining this momentum with support from $1.5 billion in our operating budget dedicated to new investments in industrial sites, water infrastructure, brownfield redevelopment, building demolition and site revitalization, and rural industrial parks."

Ohio's top ranking, determined by the convergence of public infrastructure development and private-sector business expansion, solidifies the state's status as the ultimate destination for strategic growth. Companies benefit from visionary public investments, business-friendly policies, and the unparalleled responsiveness of JobsOhio's specialized industrial sector teams and a statewide network of private economic development partners when they choose Ohio.

"Our administration, working with the General Assembly and JobsOhio, has deployed a strategy to improve infrastructure, including roads and bridges, broadband and 5G, water and sewer, Brownfield and demolition funding, and other targeted investments to make sure that we are ready to support the growth of new and existing businesses," said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. "We have prepared Ohio to win, and it is great to see the team effort being recognized as a success."

Site Selection's Global Groundwork Index methodology is the first of its kind. First, the Index looked back at five years of Conway Projects Database corporate facility project data, then blended in data from the Federal Permitting Dashboard (which tracks infrastructure projects across the nation) and OECD infrastructure data to arrive at a unique snapshot of where private- and public-sector physical facility investment are converging for the public good and increased prosperity.

Working as a team, Ohio generated more than 102,129 new job commitments and $62.24 billion in capital investments based on JobsOhio data from 2019 through 2023. Major metropolitan areas also showed stellar performance in Site Selection's top metropolitan ranking, with Columbus (No. 2) and Cincinnati (No. 5) securing top positions nationally.

"Ohio is clearly leading an economic resurgence in the Midwest, and JobsOhio and Team Ohio have consistently delivered results and value for our business community and the people of Ohio," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "High-profile investments from Abbott, Amgen, Ford, GM, the Honda LG Energy Solution joint venture, Intel, Medpace, Sierra-Nevada, and others demonstrate the industrial diversity that has helped drive Ohio's top Global Groundwork Index ranking. However, smaller companies are thriving here as well, and significant investments in innovation districts, data centers, broadband networks, airline service, and vibrant communities also enhance the business climate and quality of life in Ohio."

For additional insights into Ohio's rise to the top and why businesses gravitate toward the Buckeye State, visit the JobsOhio website.

