William G. "Bill" Hasbrook Named 2023 Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

William G. "Bill" Hasbrook, DBIA's 2023 Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

DBIA's Highest Honor Reserved for Design-Build Trailblazers with More than 30 Years in Industry

Throughout my career, I've been committed to championing Design-Build Done Right®, and I wouldn’t be here without the invaluable contributions of the dedicated professionals I've worked with.”
— William G. "Bill" Hasbrook
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is honored to announce William G. “Bill” Hasbrook, Jr., MEMS, TCFM, FDBIA, as the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than 40 years of dedicated service to the understanding, advancement and effective use of design-build, Hasbrook has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Named after Italian Renaissance architect, engineer and sculptor Filippo Brunelleschi, the Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest individual honor DBIA bestows. It is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the design and construction industry through outstanding leadership and innovation in the advancement of design-build project delivery. Recipients of this award have exhibited originality, vision and breadth over the course of their professional life, with 30 years or more of strong and well-documented commitment to design-build project delivery.

“Each year, DBIA is proud to recognize an industry leader with the prestigious Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award,” said DBIA National Board Chair Deb Sheehan, ACHE, LEED AP, EDAC, DBIA. “We welcome William Hasbrook to this select group of Brunelleschi winners who have contributed tirelessly to ensuring design-build continues to exemplify the whole-team approach and flexibility that drive high-performing teams and exceptional project outcomes, shifting it from an alternative to a mainstream project delivery method.”

Hailing from New Braunfels, Texas, Hasbrook’s influence spans various industries with a substantial project portfolio approaching $20 billion. He is a dedicated advocate for design-build, actively championing it, serving at every level at DBIA and receiving the DBIA Leadership Award in 2010. Hasbrook's most significant impact lies in education, where he focuses on cultivating a skilled workforce and engaging with youth outreach programs to ensure the next generation embraces design-build. He's also been pivotal in spreading design-build advocacy to the Department of Defense (DOD) through SAME University, teaching the "Design-Build for DOD Projects" course. His regional engagement in states like California, Texas, Florida, Alabama and Georgia has furthered design-build's transformative potential, and his leadership style encourages growth and excellence among his peers. Throughout his career, Bill Hasbrook's unwavering commitment has played a crucial role in establishing design-build as a leading project delivery method.

On winning the 2023 Brunelleschi Award, Hasbrook said, "Receiving the 2023 Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award is a tremendous honor and the highlight of my lifelong journey of shaping and elevating this transformative approach to project delivery. Throughout my 40+ year career, I've been unwavering in my commitment to advancing design-build and championing the cause of Design-Build Done Right®, and I wouldn’t be here today without the invaluable contributions of the dedicated professionals I've had the privilege to learn from and work with along the way.”

DBIA will honor Hasbrook at DBIA’s 2023 Design-Build Conference & Expo evening awards program Thursday, Nov. 2, in National Harbor, MD. Media passes to the awards program and the conference and expo are available. Contact Erin Looney at elooney@dbia.org, (850) 443-0455.

The Design-Build Institute of America is the nation’s expert on design-build project delivery. Our members – including architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers and more – are shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time by practicing Design-Build Done Right®.

About

Design-Build Institute of America is the true authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprised of architectural, engineering, and construction professionals, as well as academics, students, and project Owners, its members collaborate and innovate to deliver some of America’s most successful projects. By convening multiple disciplines, the members of DBIA have upended the status quo on projects both big and small to reinvent what design-build can accomplish for our nation. Because DBIA delivers education and certification that drive not just business transformation but industry imagination, the organization inspires both projects and futures. DBIA ensures that everyone in its community—from practitioners to Owners to everyday citizens—takes advantage of the power of design-build so they can realize higher quality outcomes for today and thousands of tomorrows.

