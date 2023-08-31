Now Hiring! TBI Announced Job Openings in Nashville and Knoxville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

ACCOUNTING TECHNICIAN 1

Fiscal Unit

TBI Headquarters

Nashville/Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for accounts payable in the state accounting system, auditing and entering travel claims, travel authorizations, and reimbursements for employees, collections for accounts receivables, and assisting with other Fiscal duties.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to two years of full-time clerical accounting or auditing work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time clerical accounting or auditing experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis. Substitution of Education for Experience: Accounting coursework from an accredited college or technical institute may substitute for the required experience under one of the following conditions: 4.5 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a one-year substitution, 9 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a two-year substitution; 12 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a two and a half year substitution; 15 quarter hours in accounting and bookkeeping is equivalent to a three-year substitution.

Starting Monthly Salary: $3,150 – $4,733

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply for job opening 50015. This position will be posted on August 31, 2023– September 6, 2023 for five business days.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1

Forensic Biology Unit – 1 Vacancy

Forensic Chemistry Unit – 1 Vacancy

TBI Knoxville Crime Laboratory

Knox County

Job Duties:

Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic-related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Forensic Biology Applicants must also have completed additional college coursework in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Statistics.

Monthly Salary: $5,508 – $8,783

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply for job opening 50024. This position will be posted on August 31, 2023 – September 6, 2023, for five (5) business days.

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST

Law Enforcement Support Unit (LESU)

Knox County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for conducting National Crime Information Center (NCIC) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all NCIC-related questions. Teaches NCIC Basic Certification, Terminal Agency Contact (TAC) Orientation, and query certification classes. Presents at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) and prepares presentations for the Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Conference and TIES review classes. Prepares and reviews testing materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 49844. This position will remain posted from August 31,2023 – September 6, 2023 for five (5) business days.

