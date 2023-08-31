Parallel Realities : Unlocking Potential with Digital Twins in the Automotive Market Forecast, 2023-2032

Digital Twins in Automotive Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Twins in Automotive Market by Type (System Digital Twin, Product Digital Twin, Process Digital Twin), by Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business Optimization, Product Design & Development, Others), by Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Simulation Tools, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global digital twins in automotive industry generated $2.17 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $34.58 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 32.6% from 2023 to 2032.

North America currently dominated the digital twins in automotive market in 2022. The region is home to numerous key automotive manufacturers and technology companies, which has contributed to the rapid adoption of digital twin technology. Europe is the second largest market for the green logistic in 2022. Europe is known for its robust automotive manufacturing base, including major players in the industry. This foundation provides a conducive environment for the adoption of digital twin technology, as companies strive to enhance their competitive edge and operational efficiency.

Europe, particularly Germany, has been at the forefront of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing initiatives. Digital twins play a vital role in these efforts by enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making across the automotive value chain. To offer these beneficial features, Germany-based digital twins developers joined forces with tech companies. For instance, in October 2022, SAP SE announced a partnership with Otonomo Technologies Ltd. for integration of Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform with SAP Digital Vehicle Hub. The integration enables the creation of digital twins of vehicles or vehicle components, offering a comprehensive view of vehicle lifecycle data. This collaboration between Otonomo and SAP may empower businesses to gain valuable insights and optimize their operations in the mobility sector. In addition, the collaboration aims to personalize the user experience by adapting to frequently visited destinations, including EV charging stations. Thus, numerous software and automotive companies in Europe expanded their presence globally and increased revenue from digital twins in automotive market.

System digital twin is a major segment of digital twins in automotive market. One of the primary drivers for the system digital twin segment of the digital twins in automotive market is increase in adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles, which enable real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and predictive maintenance of complex automotive systems.

Moreover, software providers focus on the development of digital twins for virtual testing. For instance, in April 2022, rFpro, a software specialist based in the UK, announced that it started development of a precise digital replica of the handling track of Nardò Technical Center in Italy. This virtual model aims to provide a realistic representation of the track, allowing vehicle manufacturers to expedite the development of next-generation electric vehicle platforms. By utilizing the digital twin, manufacturers may conduct comprehensive virtual testing and simulations within a fully representative virtual environment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By type, the system digital twin segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in digital twins in automotive market in the near future.

By application, the product design and development segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in digital twins in automotive market in the near future.

By technology, the simulation tools is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in digital twins in automotive market size in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS, Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

General Electric Company

IBM Corporation

PTC Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE.

Siemens

