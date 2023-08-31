Grant Applications Now Open for Maryland Food and Agricultural Resiliency Mechanism Grant Program 

August 31, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 31, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is encouraging Maryland food banks and charitable emergency food providers to apply for a new competitive grant through the Maryland Food and Agricultural Resiliency Mechanism Grant Program. The grant application is now open and the deadline to apply is September 30, 2023.

“It is always a win when we can utilize food in a better way for our communities,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Not only can we address food insecure areas, we can also support our local farm and fish producers making this entire grant a real asset to all involved.”

In addition to the grant supplying nourishment for food insecure populations, the program is an outlet for farmers and Chesapeake Invasive Species producers. The funds will allow Maryland food banks and charitable emergency food providers to purchase and process surplus, seasonal, or contractual agriculture and seafood products from businesses listed in the Certified Local Farm and Fish program .

The amount of available funds is $200,000 with a minimum request for $5,000 and no maximum. In order to be eligible for the grant, nonprofits must be registered with Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation and be in good standing to do business in Maryland. An official W-9 form will be required along with 990’s. To apply, visit the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s website or Maryland OneStop.

For questions, please reach out to Karen Fedor at localfood@maryland.gov.

