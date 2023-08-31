Health Bureau to Launch Macao One Account Appointment Service for Prescription Refills at Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy on 1st September 2023

MACAU, August 31 - In light of the development of SAR Government’s e-services, the promotion of smart healthcare system, and the enhancement of patients’ experience in collecting medicines from specialist outpatient pharmacy at hospital CHCSJ in terms of shortening waiting times, the Health Bureau will launch the Macao One Account appointment service for prescription refill at the Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy on 1st September 2023. As a result, patients eligible for free medical services (patients) can make prescription refill appointments simply by using the Macao One Account. Details are as follows:

1. Patients can periodically refill their prescriptions between 15 days before and 7 days after the scheduled refill date. Patients and their representatives now can make appointment to refill their prescriptions conveniently via ‘Macao One Account’ → ‘My Health’ → ‘Personal Health Record’ → ‘Prescription Refill’ during this valid period. Due to the requirement of three days to process, patients are recommended to log in Macao One Account three days in advance to make the appointment.

For example:

If the refill date shown on the prescription receipt is 19th September, an appointment for prescription refill can be made between 4th and 26th September. The earliest to make this appointment will be starting on 1st September.

If the patient wishes to collect their medicines on 18th September, an appointment can be made between 1st and 15th September.

If the patient wishes to collect their medicines on 26th September, an appointment can be made no later than 23rd September.

2. Advantage of this appointment service is that the refilled medicines will be dispensed in advance by Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy according to the appointment dates made by patients via Macao One Account. Patients or their representatives only need to visit CHCSJ’s Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy during office hours on the day of the appointment or within 7 days counting from the next day of the appointment. Present the prescription refill appointment QR code at the medicine collection counter and the refill medicines will be ready to collect without the need to get a queue ticket on site and to wait for the dispensing process. In case of collecting on patients’ behalf, patients’ identification documents are also required in addition to the QR code. Patients who fail to collect their medicines during this period of time will be deemed as abstaining from this service.

For example:

If the prescription refill appointment date selected by patient is on 22nd September, the latest date to collect the refill medicines will be on 29th September.

3. Patients can enquire the status of their prescription refill appointments via ‘Macao One Account’. More detailed information of this new appointment service of prescription refill at Specialist Outpatient Pharmacy is available on Health Bureau website www.ssm.gov.mo. Alternatively, you can contact the CHCSJ’s Patient Relations Office at 8390 6016 during office hours for any queries.

The Health Bureau will research and roll out more e-services and measures for residents’ convenience according to the actual needs in a bid to promote the development of smart healthcare and continuously enhance the quality of healthcare services.