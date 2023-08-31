Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of“Celebration of Teachers' Day”

MACAU, August 31 - To celebrate the Teachers’ Day 2023, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, from 10:30 to 15:30 on 10th September 2023 to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “Celebration of Teachers’ Day”.

A commemorative envelope with stamps and cancellation will be distributed and the public is welcome to come and collect it.