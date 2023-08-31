School Opening to be Postponed due to the Impact of Tropical Cyclone “Saola”

MACAU, August 31 - According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, Tropical Cyclone " Saola" is gradually approaching Macao and there is a chance that typhoon signal No. 3 will be hoisted on September 1. In addition, there will be astronomical tides and superimposed storm surges in the next few days. The impact of " Saola "on Macao will gradually become great. After considering students’ safety to be a priority, the DSEDJ has discussed with Meteorological Department, the education sector and schools on school opening. Since there is no exam on September 1, the impact on teaching is minimum, the DSEDJ announces that the opening date of non-higher education schools be postponed to September 4 or later. Under the premise of ensuring students’ safety, schools agree with the new arrangements.

The DSEDJ calls on parents to pay close attention to the latest weather information. They can seek information on the SMG and DSEDJ website, the mobile application and WeChat account of the DSEDJ, TV and radio stations. Cross-border students can also find information on the display screens at Border Gate. Students should make good travel plans and pay attention to safety. Schools will make appropriate arrangements and provide friendly measures according to the actual situation. Parents should pay attention to the latest announcements of the school and cooperate closely with the school.

In addition, the DSEDJ also reminds all higher education institutions, schools, private continuing education institutions, private supplementary education support centers and institutions participating in “Continuing Education Development Plan” to adopt measures to prevent wind and water. The measures include installing waterproof gates in advance, checking the safety of buildings and school facilities, relocating equipment and paying attention to the situation of the power system to ensure the safety of the place. For venues located in low-lying areas, staff should try the best to place electronic instruments, important items and archives in high places to avoid losses. If the school is under construction, the contractor should be urged to check the safety of hoardings, scaffolding, temporary structures and lifting equipment.